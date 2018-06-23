Ben Bruce, Reno Omokri react to APC leaders exchanging blows at National convention

Senator Ben Bruce and Reno Omokri have reacted to reports some delegates at the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) exchanged blows while President Muhammadu Buhari was delivering his speech.

The fight started after a group loyal to Rochas Okorocha, governor of Imo state, arrived at the stand reserved for Imo delegates. Those loyal to Eze Madumere, the deputy governor, were asked to vacate the seats but Madumere’s faction refused, and this led to a fight as the private security guard of the governor called “Okorocha Good Governance ” descended on members of the group.

In his reaction via Twitter, the lawmaker said it was not possible for APC not have peace amongst themselves, and be able to give Nigeria peace – Adding that they(APC) can not give to others what they do not have themselves.

If they can’t have peace amongst themselves, how can they give Nigeria peace? Can they give to others what they do not have themselves? Good heavens! I thought chairs were meant for sitting, but from what I saw, it seems their own chairs were meant for hitting. — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) June 23, 2018

Omokri on his part says what happened at the ruling party’s convention has never before happened, displaying so much aggression at a National Convention. See Reno Omokri’s reaction below;