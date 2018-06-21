News Feed, Trending

Ben Bruce, What is the implementation status of the N140m project you nominated?

Tracka, a body that enables people collaborate, track and give feedback on public projects in their community has asked Senator Ben Murray Bruce, to account for the N40m project, he nominated.

Tracka, which is a project by BudgIT, says Senator Bruce nominated N40m for training and and exhibition in Brass, Nembe and Ogbia LGA, Bayelsa East Senatorial District. It added also nominated a N140m in the 2017 budget for crop cultivation and animal husbandry in Brass, Nembe and Ogbia LGA, Bayelsa East Senatorial District.

The body has asked the Bayelsa lawmaker to give the implementation status of the project and whether the project has been executed.

The senator had not given a feedback as at the time of filing report but be sure to get the details as soon as he repomds,


