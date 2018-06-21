Ben Bruce, What is the implementation status of the N140m project you nominated?

Tracka, a body that enables people collaborate, track and give feedback on public projects in their community has asked Senator Ben Murray Bruce, to account for the N40m project, he nominated.

Tracka, which is a project by BudgIT, says Senator Bruce nominated N40m for training and and exhibition in Brass, Nembe and Ogbia LGA, Bayelsa East Senatorial District. It added also nominated a N140m in the 2017 budget for crop cultivation and animal husbandry in Brass, Nembe and Ogbia LGA, Bayelsa East Senatorial District.

The body has asked the Bayelsa lawmaker to give the implementation status of the project and whether the project has been executed.

Dear @benmurraybruce, we are aware you nominated a N40m project in 2017 budget for training and exhibition in Brass, Nembe and Ogbia LGA, Bayelsa East Senatorial District.What is the implementation status of the project? since FG has released 70% funds for projects #AskQuestions — Tracka.ng (@TrackaNG) June 20, 2018

Dear @benmurraybruce, we are aware you nominated a N140m in the 2017 budget for crop cultivation and animal husbandry in Brass, Nembe and Ogbia LGA, Bayelsa East Senatorial District. What is the implementation status of the project? Has the project been executed? #GetInvolved — Tracka.ng (@TrackaNG) June 20, 2018

The senator had not given a feedback as at the time of filing report but be sure to get the details as soon as he repomds,