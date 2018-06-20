Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Bestie Goals! Lady reveals she is happy sharing a baby-daddy with her best friend

A pretty young lady has caused a stir as she revealed she is happy to be sharing a baby daddy with her best friend has taken to social media to make the announcement.

She shared a photo of herself and her best friend as she wrote;

“I am happy to say i am sharing a baby daddy with my best friend. She will be due in December while i will be due in January. If it was anybody else, i woulda fought but we are finally family fr, I love youuu

This isn’t how i wanted to tell everyone but what better day to announce than today. I always knew our kids would be bestfriends like us.

Can’t wait to see my family”

