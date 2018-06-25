Entertainment

BET Awards: The Moment Davido Won BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT, sends condolence message to D’Banj with his acceptance speech

Last night, Davido won the Best ‘International Act Award’ at the 2018 BET Awards that held in Los Angeles.

He won the award ahead of other international stars like Booba (France) Cassper Nyovest (South Africa), Dadju (France), Fally Ipupa (Dr. Congo), J Hus (UK), Niska (France), Tiwa Savage (Nigeria), Stefflon Don (UK) and Stormzy (UK).

In his acceptance speech, he sent a condolence message to Nigerian musician, Dbanj whose one year old son died last night.


