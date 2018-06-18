Bill Gates celebrates his dad on Father’s Day, calls him the real ‘Bill Gates’

Billionaire Bill Gates joins the world of children who celebrated their fathers on the special day yesterday.

The Number 2 World’s richest man took to his Instagram page to celebrate his dad, William Henry “Bill” Gates, on Father’s Day.

He shared the photo above with him and wrote:

‘My dad and I share the same name. After starting Microsoft, people used to ask him if he was the real Bill Gates. I always hope he says, “Yes.” I hope he tells them that he’s all the things the other one aspires to be. Happy #fathersday to the real Bill Gates.’

