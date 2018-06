Microsoft CEO, Bill Gates celebrated Father’s day as he took to Instagram share a pose with his father, William Henry “Bill” Gates Snr.

The American Billionaire shared the photo with his 92-year-old father and wrote:

‘My dad and I share the same name. After starting Microsoft, people used to ask him if he was the real Bill Gates. I always hope he says, “Yes.” I hope he tells them that he’s all the things the other one aspires to be. Happy #fathersday to the real Bill Gates.’

See the photo below;