Billionaire bride Hauwa Indimi and Groom Mohammed Yar’Adua dazzles in stunning photos

The marriage rites between billionaire daughter Hauwa Indimi and Mohammed Yar’Adua, the son of late NNPC Boss, has been taking place all week, and new photos of the couple have got people drooling on the gram

Incase you do not know the famous ‘Indimi’ family name, let’s give you a short Biography about their patriach.

Mohammed Indimi is a Nigerian based businessman. He founded Oriental Energy in 1990, of which he is still chairman.

He is a former in-law of former Nigerian president and retired Nigerian Army general Ibrahim Babangida and a current in-law to Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari

