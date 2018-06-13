Entertainment, Gossip

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, gifts his daughter, Temi, a Range Rover as her graduation present.

Daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, Temi Otedola has taken to her Instagram page to share the photo of the brand new whip her father got for her as a graduation gift.

Posing by the car for a photo, the lovely showed off the exotic new whip with the caption,’

Early graduation present ahhh!!! Complete surprise @femiotedola @fatibuu1 ❤ I’m thinking of calling it the JTO-Mobile lol

Recently, Nigerian/Ghanaian musician, Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade AKA Mr Eazi took to social media to celebrate her as she clocked 22.

Mr Eazi, 26, who is in a romatic relationship with Temi took to his Instagram page to celebrate her.

“Happy Birthday to my African Queen! My Bestie! I love you so much! Keep Shining “

