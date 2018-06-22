Billionaire Kidnapper Evans gets new lawyer after former lawyer dumped him over allegations of threat to life

kidnap kingpin Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans has got himself a new lawyer after his lawyer bailed on him.

Evans’ new lawyer, Mr Noel Brown, replaced his former lawyer Olukoya Ogungbeje who withdrew from the defence over alleged threat to his life. Evan, whose trial, today at the Ikeja High Court was stalled due to the absence of counsels to two other defendants, one of whom Olukoya Ogungbeje was also defending.

Ogungbeje’s letter was read in court before the trial judge, Justice Hakeem Oshodi – Ogungbeje had on one hand, written of his withdrawal and on the other, is seeking for protection from Commissioner of Police Lagos in order to continue his representation of his clients.

Justice Oshodi demanded an explanation from the lead State prosecutor, according to him, Ogungbeje’s position was confusing. The Lagos State prosecutor, Titilayo Shitta-Bey (Mrs) explained to the jugde and Evans new counsel, Mr Brown said he needed a record of court proceedings in order to proceed with his clients, Evans and Ogechi Uchechukwu.

Justice Oshodi adjourned continuation of trial till September 11, 2018, when a vacation judge will be sitting.