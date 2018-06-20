Billionaire’s daughter, Hauwa Indimi and Muhammed Yar’Adua release pre-wedding photos

Hauwa Indimi, daughter of billionaire businessman, Mohammed Indimi, will be getting married to her man, Muhammad Yar’Adua in a few days time.

Their wedding will be taking place at the bride’s father’s compound in Maiduguri, Borno state.

Below are some of the pre-wedding photos released.

Mohammad, son of late NNPC Managing Director, Abubakar Yar Adua, will be marrying Hauwa Indimi in July 2018.

Mohammed who is in his late 20s once dated Fatima Indimi, his fiancee’s sister.

One of those who feel awkward about an ex coming back to their family to pick another sister of theirs is Rahmayi Indimi.

Taking to Instagram to express her displeasure, Rahmayi who is former wife to Mohammed Babangida, wrote:

“I USUALLY MIND MY BUSINESS AND DON’T COMMENT, THIS IS SO F—-K, HE’S AN EX FOR A REASON AND NOW YOU WILL GO AND BRING THE F——K BACK TO MY LIFE.NAHHHH.I WON’T SUPPORT IT.THERE’S A CODE FOR THIS.FRIENDS AND FAMILY EX’S SHOULD BE OFF THE TABLE.

MY OPINION SHA..