Bishop David Oyedepo places curse on Plateau killers

Bishop David Oyedepo has reacted to the killing of over 86 people in Plateau state where about 11 villages where attacked by Fulani herdsmen.

He placed a heavy curse on those behind the attacks while speaking during the Covenant Hours of Prayer.

He was quoted as saying:

“One of the leaders in Plateau State spoke yesterday that since the crisis started, 52 villages were now desolate.

“For everyone behind this crisis, may they and their generations be destroyed. May their generations perish. May they never be remembered.

“Anyone who has made people’s land and families desolate, we declare them desolate today.

“Let the arrow of God locate them. Let it locate their sponsors. Let it locate all the perpetrators. Let it locate anyone backing them in government from today.”

