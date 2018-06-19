Bishop Oyedepo’s handkerchief (Mantle) and (Anointing Oil) raise man who “died 4 times.”(Video)

According to the man, Fidelis Lewis, he joined the church (Living Faith Church) February 2018 and has attended all service since then.

On a particular Sunday after he returned from church with his Uncle’s wife, he prepared lunch and headed out to see his friend. But on his way, he started feeling strange so he decided to go back home. He soon started vomiting and became stiff. He said he was rushed to three different hospitals but was rejected by all.

He said he was then taken to Ikeja hospital but was declared dead on arrival, that was when they called the Area pastor who ordered that he be brought to him.

See video below

