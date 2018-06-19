Metro News, Trending, Uncategorized

Bishop Oyedepo’s handkerchief (Mantle) and (Anointing Oil) raise man who “died 4 times.”(Video)

 

 

According to the man, Fidelis Lewis, he joined the church (Living Faith Church) February 2018 and has attended all service since then.

On a particular Sunday after he returned from church with his Uncle’s wife, he prepared lunch and headed out to see his friend. But on his way, he started feeling strange so he decided to go back home. He soon started vomiting and became stiff. He said he was rushed to three different hospitals but was rejected by all.

He said he was then taken to Ikeja hospital but was declared dead on arrival, that was when they called the Area pastor who ordered that he be brought to him.

See video below


You may also like

“Tolerate us (Senate) as your children”: PDP Cheiftain blasts Senator Ibn Na’Allah for acting like Buhari’s ‘houseboy’

Digital Finance: See How To Benefit From The New Economy

Bishops beg president Buhari to pardon 5 men sentenced to death for killing herdsman

Reno Omokri blasts Senator Ibn Na’allah who begged President Buhari to “tolerate us” as his children

Actress Funmi Awelewa reveals shocking details on why little Taju was handed over to the government

LASTMA officials allegedly ‘detain’ school pupils over driver’s traffic offence

Nigerian lady electrocuted while charging her phone (Photos)

Olamide gives reasons why he can’t help humans for now

Killings and kidnappings in Zamfara & Birnin Gwari axis have reached a hopeless level – Shehu Sani

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *