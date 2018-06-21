Entertainment, Gossip

Blac Chyna broke up with her 19-year-old boyfriend because she ‘was suspicious he may have impregnated another woman’

Reality TV star and model, Blac Chyna is yet to confirm her breakup from her 19-year-old boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay, which he announced on Instagram on Tuesday.

According to insiders close to the 30-year-old mother of two, who spoke to TMZ, they said she was suspicious the 19-year-old rapper may have impregnated someone else.

Another source said Chyna felt disrespected because the rapper was sliding into a few girls’ DMs. She also claims he was hanging out with several chicks after performances.

It was also claimed that the pair got into lots of arguments lately and Chyna was forced to end the relationship.

Meanwhile, some YBN Almighty Jay insiders also said ‘there’s no confirmation yet that he’s got a kid on the way.’

