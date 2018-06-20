Entertainment

Blac Chyna’s 19-year-old boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay announces their breakup

Blac Chyna and her younger man, YBN Almighty Jay, have called it quits — at least according to the rapper.

“@BlacChyna and I Are No Longer Together,” the 18-year-old wrote on his Instagram Story on Tuesday, June 19, tagging the 30-year-old reality TV personality.

The duo, who confirmed their relationship in March, reportedly met on Christian Mingle. They were first spotted together in February at Pinz Bowling Alley in Los Angeles. Reports surfaced in April that Chyna, who shares 5-year-old son King Cairo with ex-boyfriend Tyga and daughter Dream, 19 months, with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, was pregnant with Jay’s child. However, sources told TMZ on June 12 that Chyna is not pregnant, just “bloated.”

Jay opened up about the possibility of having a family with Chyna on “No Jumper” in March, telling the podcast hosts that he “don’t wear condoms.”

“I would not want to [sleep with a woman] I did not want to get pregnant,” the “No Hook” rapper said, according to Page Six. “If Chyna got pregnant, I would keep that s–t like ‘ohh daddy love you,’ I love that ass.’”

Chyna, has yet to publicly comment on the breakup, but shared a video of herself laying on a purple couch on Instagram shortly after Jay shared the news. The Lash Bar owner did, however, speak out regarding her other past relationships on Sunday, June 17.

The former Rob & Chyna star accused Kardashian and Tyga of not paying child support writing on her Instagram Story on Father’s Day, “wow Tyga and Rob … no child support BOSS B-TCH ALL 201 …”


You may also like

Man kills mother after impregnating his cousin

World Cup: Senegal fans clean up stadium after their defeat against Poland

“A witch led me to play for Nigeria” – Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun reveals

Two confirmed dead after container truck falls from Ojuelegba bridge (Photos)

Nigerian man narrates how his daughter chose him during custody battle with his baby mama

XXXTentacion’s ex girlfriend cries out as fans kick her out of his vigil

Ubi Franklin finally opens up on failed marriage to actress Lilian Esoro

Bobrisky flaunts his assets in thong bikinis

5 things we learned from the World Cup so far

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *