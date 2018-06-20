Blac Chyna’s relationship with her 19-year-old boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay is over?

Rapper YBN Almighty Jay, 19, has confirmed that he and reality star Blac Chyna, 30, are no longer in a romantic relationship.

He announced in a post via Instagram, but did not disclose why he and the mother-of-two are no longer together.

The duo, who confirmed their relationship in March, reportedly met on Christian Mingle. They were first spotted together in February at Pinz Bowling Alley in Los Angeles.

Reports surfaced in April that Chyna, who shares 5-year-old son King Cairo with ex-boyfriend Tyga and daughter Dream, 19 months, with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, was pregnant with Jay’s child.

However, it was revealed that Chyna was not pregnant, she’s just “bloated.”

