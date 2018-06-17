Entertainment, Gossip

‘Black Panther’ actor, Winston Duke ‘Mbaku’ reps Nigeria at 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards. (Photos)

31-year old ‘Black Panther’ star, Winston Duke attended the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.

For the event, he rocked a two-piece Nigerian tracksuit, from the recently released Nike collection.

Winston, a Tobagonian-American, rocked the green and black tracksuit for the event which held hours after the Nigerian super eagles played against Croatia at the World Cup in Russia.

See how he proudly represented Nigeria below:

Winston Duke Mbaku reps Nigeria

