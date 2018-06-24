Bobrisky fires back at Uche Maduagwu for saying he is still looking for his lost gender

Earlier today, Uche Maduagwu came at Bobrisky for taking sides in the feud between Ronke Oshodi-Oke and Lizzy Anjorin.

Recall Liz called Ronke out for saying celebrities shouldn’t be flaunting their wealth on the gram and Bobrisky mentioned that he never liked the actress for anything, lending his support to Lizzy Anjorin.

Uche Maduagwu who believed Bobrisky has no business interfering, then wrote:

When 2 adult are talking a She-Male shouldn’t be interfering… @ronkeoshodioke My attention has been drawn to one slowpoke who is still on a journey to locating where his or her Ancestors submitted his GENDER to, i heard he or she was subtly referring to you as MUMU.

but i guess he or she never literally mentioned your name in his or her foolery and poorly written write ups, this idiot threatened me on #social media, and his or her CASE is before the Nigerian Police force as we speak,and the appropriate security agencies are monitoring his or her social media handle now carefully, he or she can wear as many Cheap bend down select “Bra” or #dress like Miss Nigeria,

its his or her #Body, but any day he or she post any Rubbish about wanting to steal a married woman’s #HUSBAND, or saying he or she wants to marry any male Singer, or any #MALE for that matter, that’s the day he or she will know that there are LAWS in Nigeria against such nonsense #lifestyle…

Once again, i will always support you @ronkeoshodioke I will never let one confused mumu pikin INSULT you, we should always respect elders…

Bobrisky has now reacted to Uche Maduagwu’s post.

He wrote;

Oh ! Is u they send for a clap back. U are nothing but a frustrated cow that has been abandoned by it owner in Kano for a long time. Dis is my last respond to u Bastard that look like ape. I only clap back with people with followers not with ur 40k followers. I’m not ready to give u Bastard any publicity because I know I’m already giving u one. If u want one then u must pay for it. Secondly I thought u said u were going to report me to the police that I threaten u .

You are just a fool with Empty brain. All the celebrity u keep praising on ur stupid page, non of them are even following u so y must I bother myself. Trust me u are still getting ur beat that is for sure sooner or later. Is then u will know wen money speak cow with empty brain don’t show up. Keep giving me the publicity on ur page till ur day of ur beat will arrive. And I’m here waiting for ur police. See the idiot ear like that of the bride hand fan. Lastly u can also apply for my give away here

Leave a Comment…

comments