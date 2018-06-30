Bobrisky flaunts his curves in sexy black dress

Nigerian male babrie, Bobrisky yesterday, stepped out with his blazing pink hair and a tight, revealing black dress.

See the photos below:

This is coming after a little spat with his former stylist, Seun who accused him of being a ritualist and destiny user.

Recall the stylist via his Instagram page wrote on how Bobrisky used him and tried to use him for rituals. Seun wrote:

“The God I serve I’ll punish you for talking about me on your Instagram, you this stupid old fool, bloody liar, do you think I want to close to you again, never it will never happen, let me tell you incase you don’t know. I serve I living God and he as never disappoint me.”

“I regret knowing you as a person in my life, you this waste of resources, be lying to people simply because you think they will believe you, it’s so very bad for you to be hurting people who is loyal to you, you are such an ungrateful bastard”

“To talk about this jacob matter, people will surprise, I know you in and out, you maltreated that boy because he has nobody, you turn him to a slave in your house because, there was nobody to rescue him, you give him beating like a prisoner every blessed day because there is no body to question you.”

“I shake my head for you. Don’t think you can kill me you this destiny user. Your stone that goes up will definitely come down one day. Hmmmm this guy is funny ooo.. who doesn’t know you as a liar, let me tell you, I will never forgive you because what you did to me pains me and it pains my creator as well.”