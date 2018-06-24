Bobrisky is still trying to locate where his ancestors kept his gender – Uche Maduagwu

Uche Maduagwu has again come for Bobrisky. He slammed Bob for getting in between Ronke Oshodi Oke and Lizzy Anjorin’s rift.

He said Bobrisky had no business getting involved.

Recall Liz called Ronke out for saying celebrities shouldn’t be flaunting their wealth on the gram.

Biting hard into Bob, Uche wrote:

“When 2 adult are talking a She-Male shouldn’t be interfering…😀😁😄 @ronkeoshodioke My attention has been drawn to one imbecile who is still on a journey to locating where his or her Ancestors submitted his GENDER to, i heard he or she was subtly referring to you as MUMU, but i guess he or she never literally mentioned your name in his or her foolery and poorly written write ups, 😀this idiot threatened me on #social media, and his or her CASE is before the Nigerian Police force as we speak,🚓🚓 and the appropriate security agencies are monitoring his or her social media handle now carefully, he or she can wear as many Cheap bend down select “Bra” or #dress like Miss Nigeria,👗 its his or her #Body, but any day he or she post any Rubbish about wanting to steal a married woman’s #HUSBAND, or saying he or she wants to marry any male Singer, or any #MALE for that matter, that’s the day he or she will know that there are LAWS in Nigeria against such nonsense #lifestyle…🚓 Once again, i will always support you @ronkeoshodioke I will never let one confused mumu pikin INSULT you, we should always respect elders…”

