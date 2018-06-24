Bobrisky slams his former stylist, Seun for saying he is a ritualist and destiny user

Controversial Nigerian cross dresser, Bobrisky has been accused by his former hair stylist of being a ritualist and a destiny user.

Seun Olaide Olaitan who was once Bobrisky’s hair stylist has been on an attacking spree for a while now however, the fresh accusation is getting him some serious attention as he alleged that Bobrisky is into money rituals.

As expected, Bobrisky responded to the allegations as it appears the duo have some unspoken anger.

Read the exchange below:

Leave a Comment…

comments