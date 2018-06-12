Local News

Brazilian Footballers Cover Coutinho With Flour, Eggs To Celebrate His Birthday (Photos)

Brazil star Philippe Coutinho got a birthday celebration to remember in training on Tuesday, when his teammates pelted him with egg and flour.

The Barcelona attacking midfielder turns 26 today, and his birthday didn’t escape the attention of his teammates. They were filmed at the team’s World Cup training base in Sochi, rushing to cover him in eggs and flour before soaking him with water.

Real Madrid defender Marcelo was seen leading the way, before other teammates including Neyamr rushed over to join in – with the crowd cheering in the background.

The Russian voices in the clip can be heard laughing: “a good way of congratulating him on his birthday.”    

 

Coutinho later got his own back though, planting an egg smack on Neymar’s head while Marcelo held him down.  

The Barca man laughed off the birthday treatment, in keeping with the high spirits of the Brazilian camp as they head into the World Cup which has seen them go undefeated in their last 11 games.

