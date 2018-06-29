Breaking: 15 Injured in another accident on Otedola Bridge

A bloody week for Nigeria continues after another accident occurred on the Otedola Bridge, several meters from the site of the tanker explosion which claimed many lives late Thursday.

Eyewitnesses claim a commercial bus speeding against traffic collided with another bus opposite the site of the tanker explosion.

It is understood that bus driver, who came out unhurt, was fleeing officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency, LASTMA, before ramming head-on into the oncoming vehicle. LASTMA officials, who parked on the other side of the road forcing the driver to run against traffic, immediately fled the scene to avoid the wrath of angry pedestrians

No fewer than 15 passengers reportedly suffered severe injuries and have been taken to hospitals by officials of the Lagos State Emergency Agency, LASEMA.

Meanwhile, officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, are currently on the scene to control the heavy traffic that was building up in the wake of the crash.

Details later…