BREAKING: Container falls on a bus at Ojuelegba



A truck carrying wooden boards veered off its lane on the bridge at Ojuelegba, Tuesday evening – It broke the borders of the bridge, empting its contents onto the road below. According one eye witness who shared the news on Twitter, the load nearly flattened a bus and at least one other vehicle, a Toyota Camry and hit many bystanders.

The Twitter user, Segun Akande says the Lagos state Emergency agency and other emergency services arrived at the accident scene minutes later to savage the situation.

See what he wrote below;

Just about one hour ago, a truck carrying wooden boards veered off its lane on the bridge at #Ojuelegba, broke the borders and emptied its contents onto the road below. — mellow. (@SegunAkande_) June 19, 2018

The load nearly flattened a bus and at least one other vehicle, a Toyota Camry and hit many bystanders. There’s so much blood everywhere. Some bodies have been removed from the wreckage, although I cannot state an exact figure. — mellow. (@SegunAkande_) June 19, 2018

LASEMA and other emergency services arrived at the scene about 20 minutes ago. One survivor, barely hanging on for life, has been taken away. Right now, they are moving what’s left of the bus and the Camry. — mellow. (@SegunAkande_) June 19, 2018

There’s a large crowd of people here. Most of them, who work or live near the bridge, insist that the part of the bridge where the truck veered off has seen many near misses in the past. — mellow. (@SegunAkande_) June 19, 2018

It is not known at the moment the number of casualties but we would bring you updates as it develops.

See reactions from Nigerians

I'm hearing that container fell and crushed people to death again at Ojuelegba, when will this stop, why is there no safety precautions on that bridge, why can't they find solutions to this Ojuelegba bridge, what's the govt doing about it?, my head is Paining me. — AJALA JALINGO (@UNCLE_AJALA) June 19, 2018

I still don't understand why Lagos Port is the only functioning Port in Nigeria.. A truck container filled with goods fall from the bridge in Ojuelegba this night…

PEOPLE DIED IN A TERRIBLE WAY TONIGHT… 'Iku gbona' May their soul Rest in Peace… — 🌚 (@TolaBrown) June 19, 2018

I remember always looking up whenever I’m close to that Ojuelegba bridge. I had once missed being crushed by a falling container once. I still live with that fear. Thank I don’t live around there anymore. — D A M D A M🦋 (@katelexiidami) June 19, 2018