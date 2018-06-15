Breaking: Evans’ Lawyer Withdraws From Kidnap Trial

Olukoya Ogungbeje, the Lead lawyer standing for suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, better known as Evans, has withdrawn his representation from all criminal charges against his client.

In a letter dated Wednesday, June 13 and signed by him, Ogungbeje said his decision to withdraw as counsel to Evans were “for personal reasons.”

The letter read in part: “For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state categorically that we have fought a good fight this far despite repeated and sustained threats to my life and my defence lawyers.”

“I dare say we have no regrets whatsoever having conducted the criminal charges involving our client this far.”

Ogungbeje also said that himself and his team were able to keep the Lagos State Prosecution team on their toes in the art of forensic, proper and thorough investigation and prosecution of the accused persons.

Evans is currently facing five criminal charges before three Lagos High Court judges, Justice Hakeem Oshodi, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo and Justice Adedayo Akintoye.

We gathered that Evans may be sentenced to death or get life imprisonment after the Lagos state Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode signed into law, the state kidnapping prohibition bill, 2016 which prescribes life imprisonment or death penalty for the offence of Kidnapping and forceful extortion in Lagos State.

-NAN