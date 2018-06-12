BREAKING NEWS: Ex-Governor And Serving Senator, Dariye Sentenced To 16 Years Imprisonment

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Gudu, Abuja has sentenced former Governor of Plateau State, Joshua Chibi Dariye to a cumulative term of imprisonment of 16 years, The Nation reports.

Dariye’s sentence followed his conviction on 15 counts on the offences of criminal breach of trust and criminal misappropriation. The court freed him on eight of the 23 counts contained in the charge on which he was tried.

Justice Olubukola Banjoko, in a judgment on Tuesday sentenced Dariye, a serving All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator, representing Plateau Central, to two years for misappropriation and 14 years for criminal breach of trust.

According to the judge, the sentences are to run concurrently, implying that Dariye may end up spending 14 years in custody.

Justice Banjoko, who commended the prosecution for a job well done, said the prevalence of corruption and criminality in the nation’s public space requires drastic measures if we must curb the vices.

Details later…

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria