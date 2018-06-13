Local News

BREAKING News: IGP Approves Request To Audit Police/SARS’ Detention Cells Nationwide

Ibrahim Idris, inspector general of police, has approved the independent audit of detention cells of the special anti-robbery squad (SARS) nationwide.
 

IG of Police, Idris

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has approved the National Human Rights Commission’s (NHRC) request to begin an independent audit of detention cells in all police commands and formations in Nigeria.

The audit would also include all detention cells of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). The Head, Public Complaints Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU) of the ACP Abayomi Shogunle, made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Shogunle added that the audit would enable the NHRC oversee the human rights situation of detainees as well as undertake general audit of the state of police detention facilities (cells) in the country.

“This exercise is part of the NHRC 2018 audit of police detention centers in Nigeria,“ he said.

The NHRC had urged the Federal Government to review the pre-trial detention system, alleging excessive use and abuse of the practice in Nigeria.

The commission was established by the NHRC ACT, 1995 as amended to deal with all matters relating to promotion, protection and enforcement of human rights in Nigeria.

The PCRRU was established by the police authorities in 2015 with a mandate to receive and resolve cases of professional misconduct brought against officers.

(NAN) 

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Watch As Popular Actor, Ijebuu Escapes Death From A Burning AC Unit In His Hotel Room (Video)

Nigerian Military To Retire 320 Men Next Week

Court Sacks Kogi Senator With Immediate Effect

Ex-Presidential Aide, Omokri Reacts To Tinubu’s Comment On Buhari Deserving A 2nd Term

Top 7 Nigerian Billionaires Who Do Not Like To Show Off Their Billions (Photos)

Beautiful Nigerian Actress Dramatically Becomes Car Mechanic (Photos)

World Cup 2018: Photos Of Lionel Messi Haircuts By Serbian Barber Go Viral On Social Media

Awesome: Ex-Beauty Queen, Belladonna Obialor Releases Charming Photos For Her Birthday

#BBNaija: Nina Looks Stunning in New Photos As She Prepared For School

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *