BREAKING News: President Buhari Officially Confers GCFR Title on MKO Abiola (Photo)

25-years after his death late MKO Abiola who was the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election which was annulled, has been honoured with the highest national award in the nation.

President Muhammadu Buhari has on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, officially conferred the title of Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR) on the late Chief MKO Abiola.

Abiola was the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election which was annulled by then-military Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida.

After Abiola refused to give up his mandate, he was imprisoned in 1994 where he died in custody under suspicious circumstances on July 7, 1998, four years after his arrest.

At the investiture ceremony which took place at the Presidential Villa Abuja on Tuesday, the president presented the post-humous award to Abiola’s son, Kola Abiola.

