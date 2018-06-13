BREAKING News: President Buhari Officially Confers GCON Title On Gani Fawehinmi

Ganiat, wife of the late human rights activist, Gani Fawehinmi, has formally received the national honour of the Grand Commander of the Order of Niger on behalf of her late husband.

President Muhammadu Buhari has on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, officially conferred the title of Grand Commander of the Order of Niger (GCON) to of the late human rights activist, Gani Fawehinmi.

At the investiture ceremony which took place at the Presidential Villa Abuja on Tuesday, the president presented the post-humous national honour to Ganiat, wife of Gani Fawehinmi, on behalf of her late husband.

President Buhari presented the insignia to the elated Ganiat who was dressed in a green attire, after the citation of the late politician was read at the venue of the well-attended event.