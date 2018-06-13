BREAKING News: President Buhari Reveals When He Will Sign 2018 Budget

President Muhammadu Buhari will sign the budget next week

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed he will sign the 2018 budget next week.

The President made this known on Wednesday through his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, at the end of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the council chamber of State House, Abuja.

“The budget will be signed next week. We will give you the specific date when it is confirmed,” Mr Adesina said in response to inquiries by journalists.

The National Assembly passed the budget on May 16, over seven months after the president submitted the proposals to the lawmaker.

Also, the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, announced that FEC had approved the payment of N500 million to the lawyers that worked for the government to reach a settlement of N330 billion with Communication giant, MTN Nigeria Limited.

Mr Malami also announced that $320 million had been repatriated back to the country after Mr Buhari reached an agreement with the government of Switzerland during a trip to Washington DC last December.

The AGF also said the government has initiated a process to repatriate another $500 million soon.

