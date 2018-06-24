Metro News, Trending

BREAKING: Over 200 killed in fresh attack in Plateau State

 

Fulani herdsmen have allegedly slaughtered over 200 people in Barkin Ladi, Plateau State in Sunday attack. According to multiple reports, the victims had their homes and Churches burnt and their lives cut short by the invaders.

Former minister of Aviation in his reaction said President Muhammadu Buhari has said or done nothing as regards the latest attack. He wrote;

Following the fresh attack, the Plateau state government has imposed a curfew on Riyom, Barakin Ladi and Jos south local government areas of the state. Ladi Choji, president of Berom Youth Movement, told newsmen that 72 corpses had so far been recovered as 31 corpses were recovered from Gashish village, 41 others from different villages in Barkin Ladi.

More details later…


You may also like

Ahmed Musa would do a better job of governing Nigeria than Buhari – Reno Omokri

Leave APC and stop complaining bitterly – Nigerians attack senator Shehu Sani

Nigerians Blast APC for changing its slogan from ‘Change’ to ‘Progress’

Unknown Secrets About Bobrisky Finally Exposed!

Man reveals how a SARS officer went through his wife’s nude pictures in Lagos

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 24th June

Ben Bruce, Reno Omokri react to APC leaders exchanging blows at National convention

The ‘look’ Saraki gave Buhari today stirs debate among Nigerians

Adams Oshiomhole Officially Elected National Chairman Of APC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *