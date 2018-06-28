Metro News, Trending

Bring that rifle!!! Nigerian man caught impersonating Nigerian Army (Video)

A Nigerian man has been caught impersonating the Nigerian Army. The man who is yet to be identified was seen in a video shared by popular comedian, Julius Agwu via twitter being interrogated by men suspected to be army officers.

In the video, the man is heard answering questions regarding how he came about the army uniform, he had on – before the 17 seconds video cut off, the man had endured a few slaps from his interrogators.

See video below

 


You may also like

Mum Draws Up Binding Document To Prevent Her Son From Getting Addicted To Games & Tablet

Students Raise N705,760 To Send Dutiful School Cleaner & Wife On Vacation

After seeing loved ones massacred, Plateau Residents stay up all night to keep watch

Job Seeker Beware – Here are some fake job addresses in Lagos

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 28th June

Plateau Killings: Military nabs 3 alleged perpetrators

Plateau Killings: See what we have done so far – Presidency

You’re reaping what you sowed – Reno Omokri blasts Oby Ezekwesili after police manhandled her at Aso Rock

DSS alledgedly arrest Prophet Isa El Buba for condemning government’s inaction towards the Fulani herdsmen killings

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *