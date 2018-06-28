Bring that rifle!!! Nigerian man caught impersonating Nigerian Army (Video)

A Nigerian man has been caught impersonating the Nigerian Army. The man who is yet to be identified was seen in a video shared by popular comedian, Julius Agwu via twitter being interrogated by men suspected to be army officers.

In the video, the man is heard answering questions regarding how he came about the army uniform, he had on – before the 17 seconds video cut off, the man had endured a few slaps from his interrogators.

See video below