Buhari Approves Second Term For FRSC Boss

Dr. Boboye Olayemi Oyeyemi

Dr. Boboye Olayemi Oyeyemi will spend another five years as the corps marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps.

His re-appointment was among the six approved by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday night, according to a statement by Olusegun Adekunle, Permanent Secretary (General Services Office) Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Oyeyemi’s second term takes effect from 24 July.

Oyeyemi, from Kwara state, was born on 26 November, 1960. He studied electrical engineering at the Polytechnic, Ibadan and got a Masters in Public Administration from University of Lagos.

Dr Jafaru Alunua Momoh, Chief Medical Director of National Hospital Abuja also got his appointment renewed with effect from July 5.

Others are Dr Nwadinigwe Uwatoronye, Medical Director, National Orthopedic Hospital, Enugu State, with effect, from May 30, Prof. Eli Jidere Bala, Director General of Energy Commission of Nigeria, for a final term of five years with effect from May 6, 2018.

Dr Mohammed Jibrin, Director General of the National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI), was also re-appointed with effect from April 9, 2018.

Prof. Mohammed Haruna, Executive Chairman of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), got a final term of five years with effect from 3rd April 3, 2018.

President Buhari also approved the appointment of new heads for two federal agencies.

Dr Ali Adamu was appointed Provost, Federal College of Education (Technical) in Gombe State for a period of four years with effect from May 25, 2018.

Dr Yaya Baba Adamu was appointed the Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre in Keffi, Nasarrawa State for a period of four years with effect from April 1, 2018

The President also approved the appointment of Ambassador Yahaya Lawal as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and International Relations with effect from April 1, 2018.

The President enjoined the appointees to live up to the high expectations of the public for prompt, conscientious and selfless service at all times.

He also urged them to regard public offices as trust that should not be betrayed.

-NAN

