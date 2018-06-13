Buhari bends to pick up something from the floor for a lady but Nigerians are not impressed(Photo)

Yesterday at the Investiture of Chief Gani Fawehimi, something fell from Ganiat Fawehimi’s hand to the ground and to the surprise of a lot of people, president Muhammadu Buhari,swiftly helped her to pick it up.

Members of the president’s publicity unit have been everywhere on Social media, singing president Buhari’s praise, how humble and gentlemanly, he is.

Today during the Investiture of Chief Gani Fawehimi, a need arose as an object fell from Mrs. Ganiat Fawehimi to the ground. Comrade Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nig, was on hand to pick it up We have an ordinary Nigerian as a President. Not a big man. pic.twitter.com/1hsFC5rqvQ — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) June 12, 2018

And @BayoOmoboriowo captures that moment, when I was watching the program live on Channels TV earlier they didn’t allow us to see it all. #June12 #Humility #Respect #PMB 👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/PfopPXBFaB — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) June 12, 2018

However, many Nigerians on social media were very unimpressed with the move by some of the president’s aide, saying it would make more sense for Buhari to bend and fix Nigeria.

See reactions from Nigerians

How I wish the killings in this country can be addressed with this sense of humanity. — John Yang (@johny2961) June 12, 2018

Such humility and humanity shouldn’t have El Zakzaky still locked up against court orders. Just my thought. — Rob (@owi_rob) June 12, 2018

Honestly Twitter is becoming a big joke, what’s so special if Buhari bends to pick up something for a lady? @ogundamisi if you want to remain relevant on this platform than you must stop putting up this kind of stories.

If you don’t have story to post online than save your data — LAST BORN (@AitoHamlet) June 12, 2018