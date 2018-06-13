Local News

Buhari To Announce More Names For National Honours Today… See Details

President Muhammadu Buhari

Mr. Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), has declared that more names will be announced later for national honours for their role in the struggle for democracy.

The SGF made the announcement in his opening remarks at the investiture of national honours on late MKO Abiola, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, and late Chief Gani Fawehinmi.

At the presentation of the awards by President Muhammadu Buhari, the senior son of MKO Abiola, Mr Kola Abiola received the award of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR).

Hajia Ganiat Fawehinmi also received the award of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) for her late husband, Chief Gani Fawehinmi and Ambassador Babagana Kingibe received his award of GCON.

