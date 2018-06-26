Nigerians lash out at Bukola Saraki for saying Nigeria is not safe

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, while reacting to the Saturday Massacre in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area in Plateau state by Fulani herdsmen said killings have given the impression that the country is not safe. Saraki, therefore urged President Muhammadu Buhari to “mandate the security chiefs to put forward an immediate short-term and quick-response measure which will restore confidence in the system and demonstrate to the criminals behind these killings the capacity of government to tackle the issue.”

This was said in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja on Sunday night.

Well, Nigerians took to social media to react to Saraki’s statement, saying it was out of line for the number three citizen of Nigeria to say the country isn’t safe.

See what some of them said via Twitter

Are you saying he must have control of the security forces before he can talk like a reasonable person in govt.? In the US where there are incessant school shootings, the leader of the Senate will not utter rubbish statement that America is not safe. — olatunde Olawoyin (@piccaso1) June 25, 2018

How can a stakeholder in d Nigerian project be talking like kindergarten children @ moreover a no 3 citizen in hierarchical order in d country. Shame on you;SARAKI. — Fatai Amusat (@oladejo_amusat) June 25, 2018