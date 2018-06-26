Politics, Trending, Uncategorized

Nigerians lash out at Bukola Saraki for saying Nigeria is not safe

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, while reacting to the Saturday Massacre in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area in Plateau state  by Fulani herdsmen said killings have given the impression that the country is not safe. Saraki, therefore urged President Muhammadu Buhari to “mandate the security chiefs to put forward an immediate short-term and quick-response measure which will restore confidence in the system and demonstrate to the criminals behind these killings the capacity of government to tackle the issue.”

This was said in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja on Sunday night.

Well, Nigerians took to social media to react to Saraki’s statement, saying it was out of line for the number three citizen of Nigeria to say the country isn’t safe.

See what some of them said via Twitter


