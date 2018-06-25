Trending

Burn Survivor gets amazing Makeover for her Wedding Day (photos)

Makeup artist Edeh Racheal of @Zizamakeover has just shared some heartwarming photos of the amazing makeover she did for a burn survivor on her wedding day.

The photos have been trending online with several people having the same reaction to the makeover – joy.

The MUA helped this gorgeous woman make her wedding day the best that it can be.

The proof is in that smile.


