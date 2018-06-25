Burn Survivor gets amazing Makeover for her Wedding Day (photos)

Makeup artist Edeh Racheal of @Zizamakeover has just shared some heartwarming photos of the amazing makeover she did for a burn survivor on her wedding day.
The photos have been trending online with several people having the same reaction to the makeover – joy.
The MUA helped this gorgeous woman make her wedding day the best that it can be.
The proof is in that smile.
Proverb 18 vs 22 Please give me something light🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Congratulations boo Mua @zizamakeover Assistant @lucimella___ 📷@zizamakeover Product details Foundation @milanicosmetics Powder @zikelcosmetics Lipstick @poutbym in muah Glow @hushbeautyng #zizamakeover #Enugumua #southeastmua #weddingbonquet #professionalphotographer #weddingrings #phmua##bestmuainenugu #weddingdigestnaija #weddingnigeria #weddingevents #followforfollow #divinetouch #muannouncer_ #Instagram #weddingslayer#lagos #ibadan#abujamua# #bestmuainnigeria