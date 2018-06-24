Entertainment, Gossip

Butter Dance Online Competition is Finally here… Are You Ready!!!!!! Win N150,000

1. Make A Clear 1min Dance Video of Yourself Showing the butter dance step, Download butter Hit song via the link below:

https://my.notjustok.com/track/339249/

2. Upload and tag @kingsland_18_ Make sure you use the Hash tag. Eg #ButterDance #MrKings #Thunderrecords.

Butter Dance Online Competition

Note if you are not on Instagram, You can upload and tag @Facebook- Ndubuisi [email protected]
For More info

Whatsapp: 08033862279
Twiiter: @Thunderrecords3
IG: @Thunderrecords3

The Video with the highest vote from Thunder records panel will be announced as the winner and the best 10 listed will appear in the video making Of Butter by Mr kings.

Note: The contest is OPEN.

Oya na! Butter Fins

Watch Sample video below:

