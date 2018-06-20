Metro News, Trending

C.A.N kicks against plans by FG to recruit repentant Boko Haram terrorists into the Nigerian Army and the Police

 

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said it is totally against the alleged plans by President Muhammadu Buhari’s government  to recruit repentant Boko Haram terrorists into the Nigerian Army and the Police.

According to the Christian body, it is is visibly disturbed about reports and urged the federal government, especially security agencies, to withdraw that directive if the report is true.

Speaking on the said plan, the CAN President, Rev. Supo Ayokunle, said: “CAN is visibly disturbed about reports, saying if it is true, CAN condemns such a policy in strong terms, and asked the federal government, especially security agencies, to withdraw that directive, which it said is capable of compromising the country’s security system.”

Following much brainstorming by the Federal Government on possible ways to rehabilitate Boko Haram terrorists, who had been de-radicalised through the Operation Safe Corridor policy – The Operation Safe Corridor headed by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the Nigerian Defence Headquarters (DHQ) through Operation Lafiya Dole, is aimed at rehabilitating repentant Boko Haram terrorists, including empowerment and other job opportunities.

 


