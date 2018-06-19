Cameroonian couple seal their love with a blood covenant (Video)

Check out this viral video of a Cameroonian couple sealing their love with a blood covenant that has got mixed reactions from many social media users.

The video making the rounds on social media, show the couple engaged in act of sealing their love with a blood covenant which is supposed to ensure that both parties remain faithful and true in the relationship.

The man, Sule Buba, shared the video on his Facebook page and defended his action when people called him out. Watch the video and see his comments below..

See some reactions below;