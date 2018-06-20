CAN begs Buhari to intervene in the death sentence passed on 5 Christian youths in Adamawa

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) is calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the death sentence passed on five (5) Christian youths in Adamawa, who allegedly killed a herdsman.

According to the Christian body, though it is not in support of jungle justice or any criminality, many Christians have been killed and still getting killed by some criminals parading themselves as Fulani herdsmen but none of them is yet to be apprehended.

It wrote;

”According to reports, Justice Abdul-Azeez Waziri of a High Court in Adamawa State, recently sentenced Alex Amos, Alheri Phanuel, Holy Boniface, Jerry Gideon and Jari Sabagi to death for culpable homicide. ‘’The convicts were said to have allegedly on June 1, 2017, at Kadamun village in Demsa Local Government Area ‘willfully and intentionally conspired and attacked three herdsmen rearing cattle, killing one of them, Adamu Buba, whose body they threw into a river and also maimed several cows. “While CAN is not supporting jungle justice or any criminality, we note with regret how hundreds of our members in Southern Kaduna, Benue, Taraba and Plateau States in the North-central geo-political zones, and a state like Enugu in the South, have been killed and are still being killed on a daily basis by some criminals parading themselves as Fulani herdsmen but none of them is yet to be apprehended.” “We recall with sadness how President Donald Trump had expressed sadness over killings of Christians in Nigeria and even told President Muhammadu Buhari, when he recently visited the White House in Washington DC, that the United States of America would no longer tolerate a situation where Christians are being killed with impunity.

CAN added that is is shocked at the speed of light deployed by security and judicial officers in sentencing the alleged killers of the herdsman in Adamawa State, but nothing has been done to the killers of Madam Bridget Agbahime, Elisha Olawale and many more.