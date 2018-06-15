CAN Felicitates with Muslims on Eid-el-Fitr

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) is rejoicing with Nigerian Muslims over the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

This is contained in a statement by the CAN President Dr. Samson Ayokunle, congratulating the Muslim ummah on seeing out the Ramadan month which involves purification through fasting and seeking for blessings and forgiveness from God.

The CAN President Ayokunle, in a statement by his spokesman, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, expresses determination and commitment to collaborate with the leadership of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) under the leadership of its President and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar.

“The Ramadan is also a relevant period for the Muslim Ummah as it gives opportunity to the faithful to purify their souls in a bid to bring them closer to the Almighty God. After a successful completion of this obligation that is among the five pillars of Islam, we congratulate our Muslim brothers and sisters on successfully completing this all-important religious act.

“In celebrating the end of the Ramadan, CAN is hopeful that our political leaders at all levels will cease all discriminatory practices on the basis of religious, political or ethnic differences. Since Christianity and Islam preach unity, we pray that the Federal Government, through security agencies, will find means of resolving rampant killings by Boko Haram terrorists, criminal herdsmen and bandits. Christians all over Nigerians congratulate all Nigerian Muslims, among others, and wish them a happy Eid-el-Fitr,” Ayokunle said.

The CAN president pledged commitment to promote peaceful co-existence among adherents of the nation’s two major religions and work towards unity, peace and progress of the country.

-NAN