Canada, Mexico And The U.S. Will Host The 2026 World Cup.

The 2026 World Cup will be hosted by Canada, Mexico and United States – known collectively as the United Bid – after they pipped Morocco in a vote held by the FIFA Congress on Wednesday.

The latest edition of football’s flagship tournament begins in Russia on Thursday, with the host nation’s clash with Saudi Arabia kicking off a month of tournament action.

In four years time, the World Cup will head to Qatar, whose victorious bid was shrouded in controversy.

