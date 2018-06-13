Canada, US & Mexico to host 2026 World Cup

The North American countries of Canada, US, and Mexico have beaten Morocco to win the bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

According to BBC, the bid, tagged “United 2026,” garnered 134 votes, way over the 65 of Morocco.

Both Mexico (in 1970 and 1986) and the US (1994) have previously hosted a football world cup tournament.

Carlos Cordeiro, the US football president, said:

Football is the only victor. We are all united in football. Thank you so, so much for this incredible honour. Thank you for entrusting us with this privilege.

