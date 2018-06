Nollywood Actress, Caroline Danjuma who is a mother of three has adopted a female child to add to the family.

She shared the news on Instagram with this caption:

“Meet my little angel .. an addition to my children . God who makes all things possible . #iadoptedachildtoday #sheissobeautiful. God who am I before you lord to deserve this ??.. pls don’t praise me but God.”

Leave a Comment…

comments