Entertainment

Cee-c and Leo spark dating rumours after having a romantic dinner (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Cee-c and Leo has yet again sparked dating rumours after Leo had dinner at her house earlier this evening.

According to the video posted on Cee-C’s Instagram account, Leo was in her kitchen as she prepared dinner. They were also very touchy with each other.

Watch the videos below;

Awwww Cee C and Leo

A post shared by Miss Petite Nigeria Blog (@misspetitenigeria) on

Part 2 : Cee C and Leo 😁😁😁

A post shared by Miss Petite Nigeria Blog (@misspetitenigeria) on

Few weeks ago, Leo dropped an eyebrow raising comment on fellow ex-housemate, Cee-C’s Instagram page.

The comment drove Cee-C’s fans gaga as they say his former in-house love interest, Alex will get a taste of her own medicine after they accuse her of not letting Cee-C reconcile with Tobi.

Leo wrote:

‘@Cee-Official See you tomorrow 😘’


You may also like

Leo and Cee-C spark dating rumours with romantic dinner. (Video)

27-Year-Old Nigerian Man Who Has Never Had An Erection Before (Photos)

Adekunle And Simi Share Intimate Moment On Stage At His Sold Out Concert In London (Photos/Video)

“90% of African men prefer plus size women for marriage.” – Dayo Amusa

“I’m Not Praying For Nigeria” – Peeshaun Skuki

Real Reasons Faithia Balogun, Dayo Amusa Fell Apart

Photos From Adekunle Gold’s Sold-Out Show at the The O2 in London

Portugal crashes out of the World Cup as Uruguay beat them 2-1

‘If I must brush before kissing you in the morning, we are not meant for each other’ – Chidinma

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *