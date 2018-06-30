Cee-c and Leo spark dating rumours after having a romantic dinner (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Cee-c and Leo has yet again sparked dating rumours after Leo had dinner at her house earlier this evening.

According to the video posted on Cee-C’s Instagram account, Leo was in her kitchen as she prepared dinner. They were also very touchy with each other.

Watch the videos below;

Awwww Cee C and Leo A post shared by Miss Petite Nigeria Blog (@misspetitenigeria) on Jun 30, 2018 at 11:04am PDT

Few weeks ago, Leo dropped an eyebrow raising comment on fellow ex-housemate, Cee-C’s Instagram page.

The comment drove Cee-C’s fans gaga as they say his former in-house love interest, Alex will get a taste of her own medicine after they accuse her of not letting Cee-C reconcile with Tobi.

Leo wrote:

‘@Cee-Official See you tomorrow 😘’