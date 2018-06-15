Entertainment, Gossip

Cee-C shares money online, slays in new photos

Big Brother Naija finalist, Cee-C continues to gain more fame outside the show as she has been looking really classy and stylish in her outfits.

The controversial 25-year old lawyer has built a strong Fan-base for herself with her followers slightly close to 630,000 on Instagram.

She took to her page to share new photos and also shared money amongst her followers to mark Eid Mubarak for the Muslims.

Cee-C shared some lovely photos of herself and wished her fans a happy Eid;

Happy EID to my Muslim Family….. Would love to give back to y’all for all the Love and support you’ve shown to me throughout… Please post your account details on the comment section, And I’ll pick 10 people randomly.
Enjoy your Holiday ❤
See more photos:

