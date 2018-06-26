Entertainment

Cee-c Steps out Looking Classy and Stunning in New Photos

Lawyer, Outdoor Advertising Practitioner and entertainer, Cee-C is indirectly mentoring some female folks on how to combine different clothes with her fashion sense.

Beautiful Cynthia ‘Cee-C’ Nwadiora of the Big Brother Naija fame has continued to grow in popularity with her lovely pictures traversing the entire internet space as downloaded by fans and blogs.

The 25-year old as usual stepped out in some alluring outfits in different settings.

She has about 671,000 followers on Instagram and she is not stopping them as she continues to win the hearts of more fans. It would be recalled that Cee-C finished behind show winner, Miracle at the end of the reality show which held in South Africa.

See more photos:


