CEO ROK Studios, Mary Remmy Left In Shock After Male Producer Verbally Molested Colleague With Pronounced Cameltoe

Wife to the CEO of Iroko Tv, Jason Njoku, mother of two and CEO of ROK studios, Mary Remmy Njoku has shown distaste for the level of sexual harassment in our society.

She also doesn’t understand why Nigerians have chosen to accept this as a norm while some are even unaware of such iniquitous act pervading the society.

The actress/producer witnessed a toe-curling confrontation between a prominent male producer and his female colleague about her cameltoe and she took to her Instagram age to share and ask what the Nigerian definition of sexual harassment is.

She wrote

”Dear #instafam

I need your help. Again. What is the Nigerian definition of sexual harassment? I was standing with a female producer who was wearing a leggings with a carmel toe. and a Very prominent male producer Walked past and said I dey see your Virgina (in pidgin) if I hol am en, I go F…. am tire. ??On the streets of Lagos! I was deeply offended. I wanted to say something but the Lady just said ‘no mind am the man sabi talk rubbish’ and she immediately changed the topic like nothing happened. I couldn’t cry more than the bereaved. But I am really sad. Biko isn’t this sexual harassment? Doesn’t she know? Or its just accepted”.