Actor and musician, Charles Okocha, who’s quite popular on Instagram celebrated his mum’s birthday today with a funny video.

The #Nunugang pioneer also presented his old woman with a cake and a tray filled with money and asked her to pick which ‘cake’ she wants.

His mum, opted out for a sugar free cake as she kept on repeating ‘Naira cake’ each time her son asked which cake she wanted.

Watch the funny video below,

Happy birthday to her..

Leave a Comment…

comments