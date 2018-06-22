Entertainment, Viral

Check out Don Jazzy’s Hilarious Reaction To Super Eagles’ Victory Against Iceland

While Nigerians are celebrating and thanking God for  granting the Super Eagles of Nigeria the much needed victory against Iceland in the ongoing FIFA world cup in Russia, Don Jazzy has as usual just reacted hilariously on social media.

Before the kick off of the match the ace Music producer shared the photo of himself below and wrote;

Match never start and hot sh*t don Dey catch me. I’m ready sha 😢 #Worldcup 🇳🇬


Don Jazzy was like the rest of us very anxious to watch it.

Perhaps to ease the tension he later shared this photo below which appears to be a dig at Lionel Messi whose Argentinian side failed to prevail against the resolute Icelanders. He wrote;

What’s going on here? 🤔🤔 #Worldcup

Of course just like most Nigerian he took to social media to hilariously hail the hero of the day, Ahmed Musa. He wrote;

Baba Musa u get 3 blokus. 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 Thank you. #Worldcup 🇳🇬

Lols!!!!


You may also like

Daddy Freeze attacks Nigerian Pastors, shades Nathaniel Bassey over Super Eagles win

Nigeria vs Iceland: Super Eagles Trash Iceland 2 goals to Nil

Don Jazzy reacts to Super Eagles’ victory against Iceland, says he’s ready to impregnate any girl

Dear super eagles, where is our shaku shaku?

Yvonne Jegede Fawole slams Nollywood director who said only prostitutes & gays make it in the industry

Seyi Law Celebrates His 35th Birthday With New Testimony

Kim Kardashian replies critics who slammed her for wearing Fulani braids

“I am not a prostitute”- Ruth Kadiri slams director who said that only prostitutes & gays make it in Nollywood

Tonto Dikeh pays N400k hospital bill of little boy badly burnt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *