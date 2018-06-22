Check out Don Jazzy’s Hilarious Reaction To Super Eagles’ Victory Against Iceland

While Nigerians are celebrating and thanking God for granting the Super Eagles of Nigeria the much needed victory against Iceland in the ongoing FIFA world cup in Russia, Don Jazzy has as usual just reacted hilariously on social media.

Before the kick off of the match the ace Music producer shared the photo of himself below and wrote;

Match never start and hot sh*t don Dey catch me. I’m ready sha 😢 #Worldcup 🇳🇬



Don Jazzy was like the rest of us very anxious to watch it.

Perhaps to ease the tension he later shared this photo below which appears to be a dig at Lionel Messi whose Argentinian side failed to prevail against the resolute Icelanders. He wrote;

What’s going on here? 🤔🤔 #Worldcup

Of course just like most Nigerian he took to social media to hilariously hail the hero of the day, Ahmed Musa. He wrote;

Baba Musa u get 3 blokus. 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 Thank you. #Worldcup 🇳🇬

Lols!!!!